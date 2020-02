BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Following New U.S. HHS Requirements Advances Plans To Temporarily Suspend All U.S.-China Flying

Delta Air Lines Inc: * FOLLOWING NEW U.S. HHS REQUIREMENTS, DELTA ADVANCES PLANS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL U.S.-CHINA FLYING

* EXPECTS FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA TO REMAIN SUSPENDED THROUGH APRIL 30 * DELTA- CONTINUES TO WORK WITH US GOVERNMENT TO ADHERE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US HHS IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS EFFECTIVE FEB 2 5 PM ET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

