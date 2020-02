BRIEF-American Airlines Group Says Suspending Its Operations To And From Chinese Mainland Beginning Today Through March 27

American Airlines Group Inc: * TRAVEL ALERT: GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT HAS IMPOSED FOLLOWING ENTRY REQUIREMENTS THAT TAKE EFFECT ON FEB. 2, 2020 AFTER 5 P.M. ET * FOREIGN NATIONALS WHO HAVE TRAVELED TO MAINLAND CHINA WITHIN LAST 14 DAYS WILL BE DENIED PERMISSION TO TRAVEL TO U.S.

* AMERICAN IS SUSPENDING ITS OPERATIONS TO AND FROM CHINESE MAINLAND BEGINNING TODAY THROUGH MARCH 27 * WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SCHEDULE FOR MARCH 28 AND BEYOND AND MAKE ANY ADJUSTMENTS AS NECESSARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

