China virus toll rises to 360 with 56 new fatalities: govt

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 360, exceeding the country's death toll from the 2002-03 SARS outbreak after authorities in Hubei province reported 56 new fatalities Monday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,103 new cases.

