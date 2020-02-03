Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

About 20 passengers of France's evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived, Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:58 IST
France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], Feb 03 (Sputnik/ANI): About 20 passengers of France's evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived, Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn said. The plane carrying around 250 passengers from the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak was the second such flight organised by France. It landed in southern France's Istres-Le Tube Air Base, where they are currently undergoing a medical examination.

"About 20 people who showed symptoms have stayed on the tarmac," Buzyn told reporters at a briefing on the matter on Sunday. All the evacuees will be quarantined in nearby locations for the coming 14 days, the minister added.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A room of one's own? London carves out spaces for women

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Feb 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As she approaches her 90th birthday, Shirley Meredeen sits in her flat in a leafy part of north London, proud of the women-only co-housing space she helped to establish, which star...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Simpson surges to beat Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson stormed from two shots back with two holes to play to win a sudden death playoff with Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Sunday.Simpson sank clutch birdies on his final three holes, including the first playoff ho...

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon, and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season and the 75th ga...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for rough ride on virus fears, eyes on China

Asian markets are set for another bumpy ride on Monday on fears about the hit to world growth from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with all eyes on China where trading resumes following the Lunar New Year break.A total of 361 people have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020