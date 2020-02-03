Turkish military convoy enters Syria: Report

Months after its military offensive in Syria which was criticised by the international community, a large Turkish military convoy entered Syrian territory, reported Al Arabiya. The outlet citing a Syrian war monitor, reported on Sunday that the Turkish military convoy entered Syrian territory from Kafrlosin border crossing.

The development comes days after Turkish President Recep Taiyyip Erdogan had warned that Ankara may launch a military operation in Idlib. The three Turkish military convoy consisting of tanks, armoured vehicles, troop carriers and military and logistic equipment are heading towards Idlib and Aleppo, the outlet reported citing Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria launched a new military operation in the area in December last year. According to Sputnik, the situation in the region remains tense, despite a ceasefire, negotiated by Moscow and Ankara in January.

In October last year, Turkey had launched "Operation Peace Spring" in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militants after US announced the withdrawal of troops from northern Syria. The Turkish military offensive targeting Kurds invited international condemnation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.