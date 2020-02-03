Czech government bans direct flights to China, effective Feb 9

The Czech government banned direct flights between the Czech Republic and China due to the new coronavirus outbreak, effective Feb. 9, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

The flu-like virus has been declared a global emergency and spread from China's Wuhan province to more than two dozen other countries and regions, with the first death outside of China reported on Sunday.

