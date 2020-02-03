Pressure over French detainees will bring no results - Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman
Pressuring Iran over two detained French citizens will not achieve results, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged Iran to free the French nationals, held in prison since last June, noting that they were both unwell. One of them is a Franco-Iranian dual national.
"The French citizen has had consular access and the Iranian individual has met her family several times. (The French) will not achieve results with these kinds of comments and pressure," Abbas Mousavi said.
