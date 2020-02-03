Two drones downed near Syria's Hmeimim air base -state TV

An air defense system at Syria's Hmeimim airbase has downed two drones near the facility, Syria's Ikhbariya state TV reported on Monday, citing its correspondent.

It gave no further details. The airbase is currently operated by Russia, which intervened in Syria's war in 2015 in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.