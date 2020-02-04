Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities
A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical authorities confirmed Tuesday, the first fatality connected to the illness in the financial hub and only the second outside of mainland China.
A spokesman for the Hospital Authority said the victim was a resident of Hong Kong who travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- on January 21 and who returned to the financial hub two days later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Hospital Authority
- China
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
Police arrest organiser of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent
China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips
Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of Chinese New Year on weak sentiment
Moody's downgrades Hong Kong, blames government protest response
Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue