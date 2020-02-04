Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut 30% of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90% of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday.
"We will monitor the situation closely and adjust accordingly," Cathay Chief Executive August Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
The South China Morning Post first reported the planned capacity cuts.
