Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions
Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China.
The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.
"Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.
