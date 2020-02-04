Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:54 IST
Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut 30% of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90% of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"We will monitor the situation closely and adjust accordingly," Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The South China Morning Post first reported the planned capacity cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected ISIS operative hurls shoe at judge during hearing

Alleged ISIS operative Abu Musa, who is being tried under the stringent UAPA, on Tuesday hurled a shoe at a judge hearing the case at Bankshall court here. The footwear, however, missed judge Prasenjit Biswas and hit National Investigation...

India must build defence systems interoperable with security partners: US envoy

The US said Tuesday India must move towards defence systems that are interoperable with those deployed by its security partners. It is critical that India moves toward systems, not just weapons, that are effective, agile, and resilient, US ...

Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of Wolrd Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior by sharing an inspirational video on her social media. After being diagnosed with high-grade c...

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020