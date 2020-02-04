People in Gilgit Baltistan demand sealing border with China amid coronavirus outbreak

The growing epidemic of Coronavirus has rung alarm bells across the world, including Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation. Two million people here stand vulnerable to the deadly Chinese disease that has killed hundreds in China and infected several others across the globe but Islamabad is just not ready to seal the Khunjareb pass.

People are out on the streets demanding an immediate shutdown. A protester and resident in Gilgit said, "We request the government to seal the Pak-China border so that the (corona) virus which has affected nearly 5,000 people in China and has prompted a national emergency doesn't get transmitted here. Even they (the Chinese) have shut down their airports. Opening border for a few opportunist businessmen is like creating a man-made disaster."

The health system of this occupied colony is already in shambles and a new disease of that magnitude can trigger a destruction of uncountable proportions. A protester said, "No facilities have been made available for the people stranded in different regions of Gilgit Baltistan, including Astore, Darel, Skardu, and Hunza. How will somebody get his treatment if the person is infected with Coronavirus? Moreover, any such case will make people from all walks of life including children and elderly vulnerable. So, we request the government to not open the border".

China uses Khunjareb pass, which is a part of its flagship CPEC project for the supply of its businesses and the expansion of its trade in the world. Locals are demanding that people with even little signs of disease must be transferred to capital Islamabad and should be diagnosed and treated there only.

"How are we going to fight the Coronavirus in a region where the polio virus and dengue are still widespread? We have still not been able to figure out the cause behind the virus, we don't know why it is spreading and still keeping the border open," said a protester and resident. "It will be a pure injustice to the 20 lakh people of the region. We will not let this happen. We wish that people who are ill must be transferred to Islamabad and are given proper treatment. They should be allowed to return only after they are completely fine", the protester added.

Pakistan doesn't feel the need to close the border because some of its influential businessmen are earning money through it and it cannot afford to upset them. Moreover, the people of the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan are deemed second class citizens by Pakistan and hence do not deserve value and respect at par with a common citizen. (ANI)

