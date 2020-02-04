Left Menu
Facebook second-in-command Sandberg engaged to marry

Facebook's number two executive Sheryl Sandberg put out word Monday that she is engaged to marry, nearly five years after being widowed. In a post on her page at the leading online social network, Sandberg proclaimed herself engaged to marketing executive Tom Bernthal.

"Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more," wrote the Facebook chief operating officer. Author of the feminist bestseller "Lean In," Sandberg drew attention in 2015 after the sudden death of her husband David Goldberg at age 47.

Goldberg was the chief executive of the online polling firm SurveyMonkey. He died suddenly after falling on a treadmill and striking his head at an upscale resort in Mexico. Sandberg will celebrate her 51st birthday in August.

"You're wonderful for each other and I'm so happy for both of you," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a comment section under Sandberg's post. Sandberg has long been seen as a stabilizing force at Facebook as Zuckerberg has matured at the helm of the social network that had a mantra of "move fast and break things" in its early years.

Among the tech whiz kids, Sandberg as chief operating officer offered a steady hand as a result of her background working for former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers and the philanthropic arm of Google.

