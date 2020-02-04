Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coxbazar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:53 IST
Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

Cox's Bazar, Feb 4 (AFP) Dozens of Bangladeshi drug kingpins surrendered in a meth hub along the border with Myanmar, authorities said Tuesday, as fears grow over a Philippines-style violent crackdown against traffickers. Addiction to "yaba", a cheap and addictive methamphetamine pill, has soared in the impoverished South Asian nation in recent years, experts say -- even in remote rural villages.

Authorities say the border towns have become hotspots for trafficking as Rohingya refugees -- 740,000 of whom fled Myanmar in 2017 following a military crackdown -- turn to drug smuggling to try and make ends meet. Some 21 smugglers from Teknaf -- a major transit point used by dealers to bring in tens of millions of yaba pills from Myanmar's border states -- surrendered late Monday, police said.

"I welcome those who surrender today because we will not let any drug dealers sleep in peace," regional police chief Golam Faruk told the surrender ceremony Monday. The smugglers also surrendered thousands of yaba pills as well as weapons, while swearing publicly never to smuggle or sell narcotics again.

The soaring addiction rate has sparked a Filipino-style anti-drug campaign, with security forces killing nearly 500 alleged traffickers -- including dozens of Rohingya refugees -- from May 2018, rights groups say. Activists say many were killed in staged confrontations, where police execute unarmed suspects and later claim it as self-defence.

More than 25,000 people were also arrested for allegedly taking part in drug-dealing activities. The deadly crackdown saw 102 yaba traders surrender to the country's home minister last February, also in Teknaf.

Police said those who surrendered Monday would not escape prosection, but would be given fair opportunities to fight their cases. PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it was defamatory and should be remove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020