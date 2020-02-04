Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:57 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission and registered a strong protest at the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, the Foreign Office said that four persons, including two women and a child, suffered "serious injuries" due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Danna Sector of LoC on February 3.

"...it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts...further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability," the statement said. It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from Kashmir, FO said.

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it said. It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, the FO said.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cong fields top guns for campaigning in Delhi, Rahul says PM can sell Taj Mahal like PSUs

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning in Delhi, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could sell the Taj Mahal, the way he wa...

Bengal chief secy meets Governor; discusses Assembly speech,

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at Raj Bhavan and deliberated on a range of issues, officials said. The discussions during the 90-minute-long meeting ranged from Dhankhars sc...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena needs fresh approach to surpass Court, says coachFormer world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24...

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief.

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020