Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO calls for improved data-sharing on virus, says sending team to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:15 IST
WHO calls for improved data-sharing on virus, says sending team to China

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday he had written to all health ministers urging them immediately to improve data-sharing on coronavirus and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts. So far 22 nations have officially reported trade or travel-related measures linked to the coronavirus, which WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said should be "short in duration, proportionate" and reviewed regularly.

Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the WHO Executive Board that some restrictions went against the U.N. agency's advice, and he told countries "not to over-react". So far 27 cases of person-to-person spread of the virus have been documented in nine countries outside of China, WHO officials said. The overall public health cost of the outbreak response from February to April is estimated at $675 million, which does not include the social or economic consequences of the outbreak, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' low-yield nuclear weapon for launch from submarines

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold...

Knicks part ways with team president Mills

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. The team said in a news release that general manager Scott Perry will oversee basketball operations while the organization undertakes an immediate search to replace...

UPDATE 1-FDA holds rare public meeting on asbestos testing in talc

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined asbestos testing for talc powders and cosmetics at a hearing on Tuesday, after traces of the known carcinogen were found in several such products, includi...

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020