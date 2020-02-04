Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron: Distancing of Russia a 'major error' for EU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:37 IST
France's Macron: Distancing of Russia a 'major error' for EU

Warsaw, Feb 4 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of engaging in historical revisionism on World War II but said during a visit to Poland on Tuesday that a strong Europe needs to remain open to honest dialogue with Moscow. Macron addressed students and faculty members at Jagiellonian University in Krakow on the second day of his trip to Poland. Both the French leader and Polish officials called the visit a breakthrough for relations between their countries.

While speaking at the university, Macron condemned the Kremlin's recent efforts to blame the outbreak of World War II on acts by Poland and some western European governments. He said "scientific and historical facts" clearly show that Poland, which was occupied by Nazi Germany throughout the war, was a victim and suffered immense losses in its population.

While Moscow's misrepresenting of facts needs to be kept in mind, Macron stressed that Russia is part of Europe geographically and should not be isolated as the EU looks toward the future following Britain's departure last week. “I am convinced that we can build an architecture of stability, of peace, of trust in Europe only if we talk with Russia” but “not yield things to Russia, not forget what it did or what it does, but demand a deescalation,” Macron said.

“I think it a major error to distance ourselves from a part of Europe that we don't feel comfortable about,” Macron said. French companies engaged in trade with Russia have pressured Macron to repair relations with Moscow and to ease economic sanctions.

The companies are central to Macron's political base. The Polish government favors maintaining EU sanctions on Russia for its activities in Ukraine, including the 2014 seizure of Crimea.

Another reason for Macron reaching out to Russia is his disillusionment with US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, who has made important decisions without without consulting European allies. Commenting on France's view of Moscow, Poland's ambassador to France, Tomasz Mlynarski, said the European Union should speak with one voice in its dialogue with Russia and that there was “no room for avant-garde ideas.”

Poland's relations with Russia are strained, and recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the start of the war have added to the tension. Poland rejected the allegations as untrue. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday that Poland has not yet been invited to ceremonies scheduled for May 9 in Moscow to commemorate the end of World War II. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. mulls withdrawal from WTO's $1.7 trillion purchasing pact -Bloomberg

The United States is considering a plan to withdraw from a World Trade Organization pact worth 1.7 trillion in government contracts, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.Officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Tru...

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' low-yield nuclear weapon for launch from submarines

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold...

Knicks part ways with team president Mills

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. The team said in a news release that general manager Scott Perry will oversee basketball operations while the organization undertakes an immediate search to replace...

UPDATE 1-FDA holds rare public meeting on asbestos testing in talc

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined asbestos testing for talc powders and cosmetics at a hearing on Tuesday, after traces of the known carcinogen were found in several such products, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020