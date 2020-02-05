Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: One dead, 81 injured in Mexico after truck migrants; Iran to investigate on Ukrainian airliner crash and more

World News Roundup: One dead, 81 injured in Mexico after truck migrants; Iran to investigate on Ukrainian airliner crash and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

One dead, 81 injured in Mexico after truck ferrying migrants overturns

One person died and 81 others were injured on Tuesday when a truck crammed with Central American migrants flipped over in Southern Mexico on a highway that leads to the United States, according to officials in the Mexican state of Veracruz. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident near the southeastern city of San Andres Tuxtla, about 515 kilometers (320 miles) from Mexico City, on the Carretera 180 highway snaking up to Texas.

Iran says it will still work with other countries on Ukrainian airliner crash investigation

Iran's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it would keep working with other countries investigating the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last month and it called on all parties to avoid politicizing the issue. Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the airliner on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

China virus claims second life off mainland, Macau casinos told to close

The coronavirus outbreak claimed its first life in Hong Kong on Tuesday, compounding the international financial center's problems after anti-government protests, and Macau, the world's biggest gambling playground, urged casinos to shut their doors. The victim in Hong Kong was a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness who had visited China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak now under virtual quarantine.

Nigeria working to have U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

Nigeria has begun working on the security and information-sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Onyeama said Nigeria was 'blindsided' by the U.S. decision on Friday to add it and five other nations to an expanded version of the U.S. visa ban.

Sudan's sovereign council head confirms meeting Israeli PM in Uganda

The head of Sudan's sovereign council on Tuesday confirmed that he held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda on Monday. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement the responsibility of discussing Sudanese-Israeli relations and developing them is the responsibility of concerned authorities, in an apparent reference to the cabinet.

U.N. Secretary General says Libya situation a 'scandal'

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called the situation in Libya a "scandal" even as his envoy cited a "genuine will" by rival military factions as they planned their first meeting to secure a lasting ceasefire. "I am deeply frustrated with what's happening in Libya," Guterres said in a press conference in which he was critical of countries that last month met in Berlin to push for progress in Libya peace talks.

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield, submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons. Low-yield nuclear weapons, while still devastating, have a strength of fewer than 20 kilotons. The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, in August 1945, had about the same explosive power.

Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger': Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syria's Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up in violence challenged the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara. The two countries support opposing sides in Syria's nearly nine-year war, as well as in Libya's escalating conflict, but have worked together to contain some of the bloodsheds and have forged close defense ties in recent years.

Bolivian political camps struck as election race begins

Bolivia's 2020 presidential election will be contested by eight candidates who registered by a Monday deadline to compete in the re-run of a fraught October ballot that sparked protests and led to the downfall of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales. The May 3 election will see a fair share of controversy with caretaker President Jeanine Anez running despite criticism that she is overstepping her interim mandate, while Morales is eyeing a return from exile in Argentina to be candidate in the senate.

EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

The European Union rejected parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, prompting an angry response from Israel which has strongly backed the U.S. proposal. The plan, announced by Trump last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, was rejected outright by the Palestinians. It would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including nearly all Palestinian land on which it has built settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020