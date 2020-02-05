World News Roundup: One dead, 81 injured in Mexico after truck migrants; Iran to investigate on Ukrainian airliner crash and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

One dead, 81 injured in Mexico after truck ferrying migrants overturns

One person died and 81 others were injured on Tuesday when a truck crammed with Central American migrants flipped over in Southern Mexico on a highway that leads to the United States, according to officials in the Mexican state of Veracruz. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident near the southeastern city of San Andres Tuxtla, about 515 kilometers (320 miles) from Mexico City, on the Carretera 180 highway snaking up to Texas.

Iran says it will still work with other countries on Ukrainian airliner crash investigation

Iran's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it would keep working with other countries investigating the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last month and it called on all parties to avoid politicizing the issue. Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the airliner on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

China virus claims second life off mainland, Macau casinos told to close

The coronavirus outbreak claimed its first life in Hong Kong on Tuesday, compounding the international financial center's problems after anti-government protests, and Macau, the world's biggest gambling playground, urged casinos to shut their doors. The victim in Hong Kong was a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness who had visited China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak now under virtual quarantine.

Nigeria working to have U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

Nigeria has begun working on the security and information-sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Onyeama said Nigeria was 'blindsided' by the U.S. decision on Friday to add it and five other nations to an expanded version of the U.S. visa ban.

Sudan's sovereign council head confirms meeting Israeli PM in Uganda

The head of Sudan's sovereign council on Tuesday confirmed that he held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda on Monday. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement the responsibility of discussing Sudanese-Israeli relations and developing them is the responsibility of concerned authorities, in an apparent reference to the cabinet.

U.N. Secretary General says Libya situation a 'scandal'

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called the situation in Libya a "scandal" even as his envoy cited a "genuine will" by rival military factions as they planned their first meeting to secure a lasting ceasefire. "I am deeply frustrated with what's happening in Libya," Guterres said in a press conference in which he was critical of countries that last month met in Berlin to push for progress in Libya peace talks.

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield, submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons. Low-yield nuclear weapons, while still devastating, have a strength of fewer than 20 kilotons. The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, in August 1945, had about the same explosive power.

Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger': Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syria's Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up in violence challenged the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara. The two countries support opposing sides in Syria's nearly nine-year war, as well as in Libya's escalating conflict, but have worked together to contain some of the bloodsheds and have forged close defense ties in recent years.

Bolivian political camps struck as election race begins

Bolivia's 2020 presidential election will be contested by eight candidates who registered by a Monday deadline to compete in the re-run of a fraught October ballot that sparked protests and led to the downfall of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales. The May 3 election will see a fair share of controversy with caretaker President Jeanine Anez running despite criticism that she is overstepping her interim mandate, while Morales is eyeing a return from exile in Argentina to be candidate in the senate.

EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

The European Union rejected parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, prompting an angry response from Israel which has strongly backed the U.S. proposal. The plan, announced by Trump last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, was rejected outright by the Palestinians. It would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including nearly all Palestinian land on which it has built settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.