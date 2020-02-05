Airline industry healthy enough to absorb significant downturn in China's economy -IAG CEO

The airline industry is "without question" healthy enough to absorb a significant downturn in China's economy, said Willie Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways.

He was speaking at an aviation event in Doha on Wednesday.

Global airlines have suspended or scaled back more direct flights to China's major cities amid an increase in travel warnings and a decline in demand from passengers due to a growing outbreak of coronavirus.

