Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:31 IST
Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in 2001 to make room for large ships to carry goods from its landlocked southern province of Yunnan to ports in Thailand, Laos, and the rest of Southeast Asia. The plan had been opposed by conservationists and communities in Thailand living along the Mekong River. They feared it would harm the environment and benefit only China.

The Thai cabinet agreed to scrap the dredging plan during a weekly meeting on Tuesday. "The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan, fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it ... So we ended the project," said Trisulee Trisaranakul, a deputy government spokeswoman.

"It didn't take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments," she told Reuters. The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not immediately available for comment.

A Thai cabinet document said that China had in any case informed countries on the Mekong River last year that it was not planning to pursue the project, but work had continued on stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar. The Mekong flows from China, where it is known as the Lancang River, through five Southeast Asian countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek becomes youngest CAB Prez at 38

Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiyas son Avishek on Wednesday became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed. BCCI president Sourav Gangulys elder brother Snehasish Ganguly...

Ighalo took pay cut to sign for 'dream club' Man Utd

London, Feb 5 AFP Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo said he had no hesitation in taking a pay cut to complete his dream deadline-day switch to Old Trafford, enduring a sleepless night as the deal was hammered out. United were alre...

Paswan meets group of Muslims over their concerns against govt's citizenship measures

As part of his outreach to Muslims protesting against the Union governments citizenship measures, BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan met members of the community to allay their concerns and assured them that its door is always ope...

Soccer-Ighalo says he took pay cut to secure Man Utd loan move

Nigerian striker and boyhood Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo has said he agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to the Premier League club went through on transfer deadline day. United made a surprise swoop for Ighalo before the win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020