Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll rises to 23 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:53 IST
Death toll rises to 23 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

At least 23 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said. The bodies of 14 rescue workers and nine civilians were discovered at the scene in Van province, where they had been helping uncover a minibus buried by an avalanche late Tuesday, said governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez according to state news agency Anadolu.

Five people traveling in the minibus were killed, taking the overall toll to 28. The governor said rescue efforts continued despite the difficult winter conditions causing transport problems with TV images showing heavy snow continued to fall on the mountainside.

Officials said 30 people had been found alive and taken to hospital. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned the number of casualties could rise.

The government's disaster agency AFAD sent dozens of rescue workers after the first avalanche while gendarmerie officers and firefighters provided assistance. Local media reported that residents in nearby areas also joined the rescue efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek becomes youngest CAB Prez at 38

Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiyas son Avishek on Wednesday became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed. BCCI president Sourav Gangulys elder brother Snehasish Ganguly...

Ighalo took pay cut to sign for 'dream club' Man Utd

London, Feb 5 AFP Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo said he had no hesitation in taking a pay cut to complete his dream deadline-day switch to Old Trafford, enduring a sleepless night as the deal was hammered out. United were alre...

Paswan meets group of Muslims over their concerns against govt's citizenship measures

As part of his outreach to Muslims protesting against the Union governments citizenship measures, BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan met members of the community to allay their concerns and assured them that its door is always ope...

Soccer-Ighalo says he took pay cut to secure Man Utd loan move

Nigerian striker and boyhood Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo has said he agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to the Premier League club went through on transfer deadline day. United made a surprise swoop for Ighalo before the win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020