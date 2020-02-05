Virus situation in China's Wuhan still severe, says city official

The coronavirus situation in the Chinese city of Wuhan is still severe and the city faces many challenges, Wuhan's vice party chief Hu Lishan said on Wednesday.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has quarantined people in hotels, schools and private hospitals. There are 132 such centers with 12,571 beds available as of Tuesday, Hu told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.