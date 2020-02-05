Left Menu
Virus situation in China's Wuhan still severe, says city official

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:10 IST
The coronavirus situation in the Chinese city of Wuhan is still severe and the city faces many challenges, Wuhan's vice party chief Hu Lishan said on Wednesday.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has quarantined people in hotels, schools and private hospitals. There are 132 such centers with 12,571 beds available as of Tuesday, Hu told a news conference.

