Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif's cardiac treatment delayed twice due to daughter's absence in London: Shehbaz Sharif

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:43 IST
Nawaz Sharif's cardiac treatment delayed twice due to daughter's absence in London: Shehbaz Sharif
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's treatment has been delayed twice as his daughter Maryam was not permitted to be with him in London, according to media reports on Wednesday. In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said his elder brother's health was critical and the Pakistan government on humanitarian grounds should allow Maryam to be with her father.

"As Nawaz's health is (raising) concern, the margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes," Shehbaz was quoted as saying by Dawn News. Shehbaz said cardiologists had twice changed dates for the 69-year-old ex-prime minister's cardiac catheterization. He said Sharif's wife Kulsoom's death had negatively affected his health, Express Tribune reported.

Kulsoom died of multiple health complications in London in 2018. Sharif left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The PML-Nawaz supremo is undergoing treatment for multiple diseases including coronary artery disease (CAD). The CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to which the heart does not receive the blood it needs, leading to acute chest pain and, in some cases, a fatal heart attack. Maryam, 46, was placed on a no-fly list in August 2018. Citing her father's health condition in London, Maryam filed a petition before the Lahore High Court for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and the return of her passport.

Maryam's name is in the ECL since she was convicted in the Avenfield corruption case in 2018. She is also accused of money laundering. The PML-N vice-president was arrested by the country's anti-corruption bureau on August 8 last year in a case pertaining to "shady business transactions" at Chaudhry Sugar Mills, where she is a major shareholder.

A photograph of Sharif at a London restaurant with some family members went viral on social media early last month, leading to speculation on the former prime minister's "serious" health condition. End of last month, the Punjab government asked Sharif to submit supporting reports on his application seeking an extension of his stay abroad.

The Punjab provincial home department, in a letter to Sharif, said a medical board had found the reports submitted by Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris on December 23 to be insufficient to form a conclusive opinion and sought fresh records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...

Surrendered rebel deposes in court against `Maoist' couple

A surrendered rebel deposed before a court here on Wednesday during an ongoing trial against alleged Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the couple in 2014, alleging that they we...

Talk with people in Shaheen Bagh, bring clarity on NPR, NRC: Digvijay Singh to Govt

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government should take into confidence the people who are protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh here and hold talks with them to defuse tension. While par...

Huawei India indefinitely suspends travel to, from China

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei India on Wednesday said it has suspended travel to and from China to combat the deadly novel coronavirus infection. The company has also quarantined Chinese employees along with their family members in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020