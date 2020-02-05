Pace of defence corporation between India, US accelerating: Kenneth Juster

Asserting that the pace of defence corporation between the United States and India is accelerating, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that industry partners of the two countries are playing a key role in the growth of Indo-US military relationship. Speaking at the Defexpo-2020, Juster said, "I had the pleasure of travelling back to Washington DC last December to attend the second US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Indian ministers (Defence minister) Rajnath Singh and (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar."

"Two things from the ministerial dialogue stood out. First, the pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating. Second, our respective industry partners are playing a key role in the growth of our defence relationship," Juster added. India and the US are working together to meet the common goals and serving the common interest.

"As the bilateral defence relationship grows, our embassy is dedicated to continuing to work to facilitate cooperation among the government and industries," he said. (ANI)

