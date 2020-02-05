LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Professional networking website LinkedIn's chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1.

Head of product Ryan Roslansky will take over as CEO of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, Weiner said in a post-https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/its-time-my-next-play-linkedins-new-ceo-jeff-weiner on his LinkedIn profile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

