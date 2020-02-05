Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by Feb. 27 -govt source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:29 IST
UPDATE 1-UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by Feb. 27 -govt source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain plans to pass emergency legislation by Feb. 27 to prevent convicted terrorists from automatically being released from prison half-way through their sentence, a government source said on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Robert Buckland announced plans for the law earlier this week after an Islamist attacker stabbed two people in London on Sunday. Sudesh Amman had been released from prison half-way through his term on Jan. 23, despite still being considered a risk by authorities. He was shot dead by police officers who had placed him under covert surveillance.

The new emergency law will be introduced to parliament on Tuesday next week. "If the legislation is passed by Feb. 27 we can prevent the automatic release of any further terrorist suspects who might pose a threat to the public," the source said.

"This is emergency legislation which we believe is vital for protecting the public ... We cannot continue to be in a position where the state has no power to block the release of terrorists who continue to pose a threat." Neil Basu, the country's top counter-terrorism police officer, welcomed the move to keep the most dangerous offenders locked up for longer but said it was only part of the solution. More had to be done to prevent people from becoming radicalized in the first place, he said.

"With 3000 or so subjects of interest currently on our radar and many convicted terrorists soon due to be released from prison, we simply cannot watch all of them, all the time." "Early intervention ... is absolutely key. We need families, friends, colleagues and local communities to recognize that early intervention is not ruining someone's life but saving it, and potentially that of others, too," he said in a statement.

The government has said the legislation will apply to those already in prison, prompting predictions from some opponents that it could be challenged in the courts for breaching human rights law. "What we are proposing in this emergency legislation is not to retrospectively alter offenders' sentences as they were imposed by the court," the government source said.

"This is in relation to release arrangements which are part of the administration of a sentence and it would be our position that you can change those without being considered to breach an offender's human rights." London police chief Cressida Dick said if there were to be changed to sentencing, when offenders were released they needed to be freed on "strong licence conditions".

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Dick said there was no evidence at this stage that it was "directed or enabled by anyone else".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast navy seizes record cocaine haul off coast

Ivory Coasts navy has seized a record amount of cocaine plastic-wrapped in small bundles bearing the tattered logos of French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Pacena Black, a dark beer from Bolivia. The 411 kilograms of cocaine destined for ...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020