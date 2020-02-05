Soccer-African Confederation Cup draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup: Zanaco (Zambia) v Pyramids (Egypt)

Al Nasr (Libya) v Hassania Agadir (Morocco) Al Masry (Egypt) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

Enyimba (Nigeria) v Horoya (Guinea) The first-leg matches will be played on March 1 with the return fixtures one week later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.