Soccer-African Confederation Cup draw
The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup: Zanaco (Zambia) v Pyramids (Egypt)
Al Nasr (Libya) v Hassania Agadir (Morocco) Al Masry (Egypt) v RS Berkane (Morocco)
Enyimba (Nigeria) v Horoya (Guinea) The first-leg matches will be played on March 1 with the return fixtures one week later.
