Left Menu
Development News Edition

With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 00:30 IST
With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world
Image Credit: ANI

France's Hermes said on Wednesday it would start selling make-up from March, as the brand best known for its pricey Birkin handbags branches into a competitive beauty industry where its luxury rivals include Chanel. Hermes, which already sells perfumes, will make its first foray into cosmetics with lipsticks and will add other products over time.

The roll-out adds more accessible ranges to a company known for bags that can sell for over $10,000, while cosmetics are often a highly profitable sideline for fashion firms. High-end make-up and skincare products have outperformed lower end ranges at beauty firms like L'Oreal or Estee Lauder in recent years, thanks in part to buoyant Chinese demand for branded wares, anti-aging treatments, and other luxury creams.

But make-up sales are starting to slow globally and particularly in the United States, several firms in the sector have noted, while competition from upstart brands has risen, with celebrities like singer Lady Gaga also entering the fray. Prices for Hermes' lipsticks will start at 62 euros for one of the refillable lacquer tubes, developed in-house and made at a partner factory. Many fashion labels like Italy's Armani or Kering-owned Gucci tend to contract out the production of their entire cosmetics under license to the likes of L'Oreal or Coty.

Originally a saddle maker, Hermes - which ranks just behind Gucci, privately-owned Chanel, and LVMH's Louis Vuitton as one of the biggest luxury brands in the world by sales - makes most of its money from leather accessories. The group, which reported a 10% rise in comparable annual sales to almost 6 billion euros in 2018, will publish 2019 earnings on Feb. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, on Wednesday became the only member of his party to announce plans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the U.S. Senate was poised to acquit the Republican p...

12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement. The patient was identified only as an adult with a history of travel to ...

FOCUS-Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race

Drugmakers racing to find a vaccine or effective treatment for the deadly new coronavirus in China cautioned that they have a long way to go.That runs counter to reports of a supposed breakthrough that on Wednesday boosted financial markets...

UPDATE 6-Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing one and injuring 157

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 157 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020