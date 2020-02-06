REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

A driver crashed the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, breaking through a parade barrier and leading police on a chase through the parade route before coming to a halt a few hours before the festivities got underway, police said.

UK-CHINA-HEALTH-F1/ Chinese GP in doubt as Shanghai suspends sports events

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix will take place. UPCOMING

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-TSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim 5 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham host Southampton in a replay after the first tie ended 1-1 5 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-HEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Verona

Lazio host Verona in a Serie A match. 5 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-FRANCE-STE-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Saint-Etienne v Marseille

Saint Etienne play Marseille in French Ligue 1 5 Feb 20:00 ET

SOCCER-SPAIN-MIR-VIL/ Soccer - Spain - Mirandes v Villarreal

Mirandes host Villarreal in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. 5 Feb 20:00 ET

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie. 6 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 6 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 6 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round

Coverage of first round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. 6 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH SUDAN (PIX) (TV) Athletes from the world's youngest nation prepare for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Tokyo Games are still six months away, but Olympic and Paralympic athletes from South Sudan, the world's youngest country battered by a six-year civil war, are already two months into training in the central Japanese city of Maebashi, where they meet strong support from the municipality, local residents and corporations. 6 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRE-WAL/ Rugby - Wales announce team to face Ireland in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will announce his team to face Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday. 6 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

