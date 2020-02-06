Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China land at California air base

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 01:10 IST
UPDATE 5-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China land at California air base

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at a U.S. military base in California on Wednesday, in Washington's latest effort to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The travelers on the two State Department-chartered flights will be quarantined for 14 days, the U.S. Defense Department said.

The jets landed at Travis Air Force Base, about midway between San Francisco and Sacramento, and one continued on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after refueling. The United States and other countries are seeking to evacuate their citizens from China, where the coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people, most in and around Wuhan, and infected more than 23,000.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, and at least 11 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the United States. KGO television in the San Francisco Bay area showed video of people in white coverall suits getting off the plane in the predawn darkness at Travis Air Force Base. San Diego television stations showed video of the second plane landing at Miramar.

The evacuees at Travis will be housed in a hotel on the base, the base said in a statement on its Facebook page. As in other places, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will take charge of the care, transportation and security of the evacuees. "A safety cordon will be established, away from residential housing, to ensure the Travis mission can safely continue," the statement said.

The Pentagon said it also preparing Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard base in Nebraska, to receive up to 75 people for quarantine. In New Jersey, state Health Department officials said they quarantined an asymptomatic person who arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday after traveling to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. The person will be monitored for symptoms for 14 days.

Wednesday's flights were the second and third U.S. government flights taking people out of China. Nearly 200 Americans, mostly U.S. diplomats and their families, were flown to March Air Force Base east of Los Angeles on Jan. 29. The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, and announced the extraordinary measures of barring the entry of foreign nationals who have recently visited China and imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers from China's most affected province of Hubei.

The State Department later issued a "Do Not Travel" to China advisory to U.S. citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains

The dollar gained and a gauge of global equity markets surged for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of more central bank stimulus and reports suggesting scientists were closing in on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus boosted senti...

UPDATE 2-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, on Wednesday became the only member of his party to announce plans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the U.S. Senate was poised to acquit the Republican p...

12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement. The patient was identified only as an adult with a history of travel to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020