China reports 73 new deaths on mainland from virus outbreak on Feb 5

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb. 5, bringing the total to 28,018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.