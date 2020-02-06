Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  Beijing
  Updated: 06-02-2020 08:53 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 08:52 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world. Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Thursday, up by a record 70 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * The total number of infections in China rose by 3,694 on Thursday to 28,018.

* Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved. * There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus. * In the United States, another 350 American evacuees from Wuhan were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California.

* In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier. * Asian stocks edged up a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* The hit to Australia's economy from a viral epidemic spreading from China is likely to be "significant", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next week to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization said.

* Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday. * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

* American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week. * Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

* Schools in China's financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

