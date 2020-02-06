FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world. Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Thursday, up by a record 70 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * The total number of infections in China rose by 3,694 on Thursday to 28,018.

* Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved. * There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus. * In the United States, another 350 American evacuees from Wuhan were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California.

* In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier. * Asian stocks edged up a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* The hit to Australia's economy from a viral epidemic spreading from China is likely to be "significant", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next week to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization said.

* Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday. * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

* American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week. * Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

* Schools in China's financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.