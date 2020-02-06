14 injured in possible Jerusalem car attack: medics, army

Fourteen people were injured in central Jerusalem on Thursday, including one critically, in a possible car ramming at a popular nightspot, emergency responders and the military said.

Israel's Magen David emergency medical service said it had "treated and evacuated" 14 people to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem's First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and would have more information later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

