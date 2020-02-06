Left Menu
Israeli troops were target of Jerusalem car-ramming: Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-02-2020 12:28 IST
Israeli troops were target of Jerusalem car-ramming: Army
Israeli troops were the target of a car-ramming that wounded 14 people in central Jerusalem on Thursday, the army said, adding that 12 of the casualties were soldiers. "During the incident, a terrorist sped his car towards (Israeli) soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of military activity," the army statement said.

First Station includes an area with bars, shops and restaurants as well as a meeting point often used by Israel's army. One soldier was "severely injured" in the attack, while 11 others had light injuries, the statement said.

