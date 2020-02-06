Vietnam total confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 12

Vietnam said on Thursday it has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 12.

Both the new cases are Vietnamese nationals from the northern province of Vinh Phuc and had close contact with previously detected patients, the health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 500.

