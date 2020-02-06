Engie board decides not to renew CEO Kocher's mandate

The board of French utility Engie has decided not to renew the mandate of CEO Isabelle Kocher, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources also said that an interim management team will be put in place and that board chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu will not combine the CEO position with his chairman role.

