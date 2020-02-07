Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed from the ship to 61, Japan's health minister said on Friday.

The new cases were out of the 171 remaining test results, he said.

The drastic jump in infected passengers on the cruise vessel comes as the cruise ship was under the two-week quarantine with about 3,700 people inside.

