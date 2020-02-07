Another 41 on Japan cruise have new coronavirus: NHK

Another 41 people onboard a cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, local media including national broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The new cases raise to 61 the number of people on the Diamond Princess so far diagnosed with the new virus, which has killed more than 600 people -- most of them in mainland China where the strain emerged.

