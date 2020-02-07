Left Menu
Uniqlo shuts around half of its China stores due to coronavirus

  Beijing
  07-02-2020
  • Created: 07-02-2020 10:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it has temporarily closed around 370 of its 750 stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan. In mainland China, the number of deaths from the virus outbreak stood at 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with infections at 31,161.

