Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:32 IST
China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's anti-graft watchdog announced on Friday an investigation after the death of a whistleblower doctor sparked anger over the government's handling of the coronavirus emergency.

The discipline inspection commission said in a statement that an investigative team would go to Wuhan, the virus-hit city where doctor Li Wenliang died, to "conduct a comprehensive investigation into issues involving Dr Li Wenliang reported by the masses".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Daniel Craig to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 7

Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be fronting an upcoming episode of the late night sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live. The 51-year-old actor will emcee the March 7 episode of the long-running show that airs on NBC. This will be the sec...

Congress moves adjournment motion in LS 'over bringing back Indian students from China'

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over urgent need to initiate all steps through inter-governmental and diplomatic routes to ensure Indian students in China are brought back to India. The de...

Aon calls for private and public sector collaboration to address the protection gap and build resilience against catastrophes

Aon plc NYSEAON, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today brings together leaders across the private and public sector for its inaugural Collaborating to close the...

Landslide damages car, houses on Badrinath National Highway

A landslide on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhands Chamoli district damaged two houses and three cars on the Badrinath National Highway. The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.No ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020