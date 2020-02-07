China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies

China's anti-graft watchdog announced on Friday an investigation after the death of a whistleblower doctor sparked anger over the government's handling of the coronavirus emergency.

The discipline inspection commission said in a statement that an investigative team would go to Wuhan, the virus-hit city where doctor Li Wenliang died, to "conduct a comprehensive investigation into issues involving Dr Li Wenliang reported by the masses".

