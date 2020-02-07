Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains 'breaking the back' of Australia bushfire crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:56 IST
Rains 'breaking the back' of Australia bushfire crisis
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@wef)

Heavy rain was raising hopes on Friday for an end to Australia's unprecedented bushfire crisis, as downpours douse blazes that have burned out of control for months. The devastating fires, fuelled by prolonged drought and record-high temperatures, have raged since September, burning more than 10 million hectares (25 million acres) and killing 33 people.

An estimated billion animals have perished in the fires that destroyed more than 2,500 homes. The rains in New South Wales (NSW), which began earlier in the week in some areas and are forecast to extend into next week, are expected to drench a number of the remaining fires and help contain others.

"It's breaking the back of this bushfire season, there's no doubt about it," said Shane Fitzsimmons, the head of rural firefighters in NSW, the state worst hit by the crisis. By Friday afternoon there were no bushfires burning in NSW at the most dangerous emergency or "watch and act" levels -- a situation virtually unseen in almost half a year.

Beleaguered volunteer firefighters who have fought the blazes day-in-day-out declared themselves "over the moon" at the rain. Even Fitzsimmons -- who became the public face of the crisis through stoic daily TV briefings and consoling children who, like him, lost their firefighting fathers in bushfires -- expressed joy at listening to the rainfall overnight and driving with windscreen wipers on.

"Obviously we don't want to see lots of widespread damage and destruction from flooding, but it is certainly a welcome change to the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather" he told public broadcaster ABC. As the bushfire crisis abates, authorities are now bracing for possible flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a string of flood warnings and said some parts of NSW will see their highest rainfall totals in four years. Bushfires are an annual problem during the southern summer, but flared far more widely and earlier than usual following months of severe drought and high temperatures linked to climate change.

"Even if we get a return to hot, dry weather, which has the potential as we go through the balance of February and into March, of course, we're certainly not going to have the underlying conditions of such profound moisture deficit and drought" of past months, Fitzsimmons said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech-head, bringing the ex-Googler onboardDelhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Product...

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and s...

Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market. Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilsons disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes e...

LS proceedings adjourned again

The proceedings of Lok Sabha wereadjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm onFridayThe Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as theHouse met following an earlier adjournment over uproariousscenes in the HouseThe House h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020