Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed
Italy's air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday after China's foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.
Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over worries about the virus outbreak.
On Thursday, Italy confirmed its third case of coronavirus, saying an Italian national had tested positive after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus that has killed hundreds of people.
