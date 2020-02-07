Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:38 IST
Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday after China's foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.

Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over worries about the virus outbreak.

On Thursday, Italy confirmed its third case of coronavirus, saying an Italian national had tested positive after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus that has killed hundreds of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India U-17 Women's World Cup team to play Romania

The Indian U-17 Womens team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Womens World Cup 2020 India. The girls travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they will be playing two match...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus - AmCham survey

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghais American Chamber of Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020