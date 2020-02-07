Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:25 IST
FACTBOX-Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Automakers and parts suppliers have shut factories in China, in line with government guidelines, or have flagged a hit to profits following the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a list of announcements by car companies, in alphabetical order. * BMW said production at its plant in Shenyang will resume on Feb. 17.

* Daimler said it plans to resume passenger car production in Beijing on Feb. 10. * Fiat Chrysler warned on Thursday that disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks.

* Ford Motor plans to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile. Ford this week excluded any potential impact from its already weaker-than-expected forecast for the year, saying it was too early to make an estimate. * Honda confirmed on Friday it would restart its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Motor Group, on Feb. 13. Honda, which raised its annual profit forecast on Friday, said there were currently no supply chain issues that would impede production.

* Hyundai Motor said this week it would suspend production in South Korea due to the outbreak disrupting its supply chain, the first major automaker to do so outside China. Most of Hyundai's South Korean plants will be shut from Feb. 7, with some production lines expected to restart on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12, a union official said. * Nissan Motor said it is considering restarting production in China at its venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10. Production in Hubei will start sometime after Feb. 14, it said.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen, which is in the process of merging with Fiat, said last week its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14. * Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China because the outbreak is threatening to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India.

* Tesla said last week that a delay to an increase in production in Shanghai due to a factory closure would hit profitability slightly. On Wednesday, a senior executive said Tesla would delay deliveries of Model 3 sedans built in that plant. The company is also evaluating whether the supply chain for cars built in its Fremont, California, plant will be affected. * Toyota Motor on Friday extended the shutdown of its China factories from Feb. 9 to Feb 16. The Japanese automaker operates 12 car and parts factories in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong.

* Valeo, a French car parts maker, said last week its three sites in Wuhan will remain shut until at least Feb. 13. On Wednesday, it said it was not experiencing any major disruption to its supply chain in China. For a factbox on airlines suspending flights to China, please click on

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hindutva body forced college to cancel my speech, says Tushar

Mahatma Gandhis great grandson, Tushar Gandhi, has alleged that a Hindutva outfit forced a college in Pune to cancel his address scheduled on Friday as part of a seminar on Mahatma Gandhi. The college authorities said that although the sem...

India U-17 Women's World Cup team to play Romania

The Indian U-17 Womens team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Womens World Cup 2020 India. The girls travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they will be playing two match...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020