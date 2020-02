BRIEF-Hong Kong extends Govt's Working From Home Period To Feb 16

Hong Kong Government:

* CHIEF SECRETARY MATTHEW CHEUNG SAYS EXTEND GOVERNMENT'S WORKING FROM HOME PERIOD ONE WEEK TO FEB 16

* HEALTH SECRETARY SOPHIA CHAN SAYS "SELF DISCIPLINE" IS MOST IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE UNDER QUARANTINE, AND PEOPLE WILL NOT BE HEAVILY GUARDED

