Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-First Canadian coronavirus evacuees land in Ontario -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ontario
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:48 IST
UPDATE 1-First Canadian coronavirus evacuees land in Ontario -report
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

A plane from Wuhan, China carrying an initial group of 176 Canadian evacuees from the coronavirus epidemic landed at Trenton air force base in Ontario early on Friday, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-flight-from-wuhan-carrying-evacuated-canadians-lands-in-vancouver/?utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_source=Breaking%20News&utm_type=text&utm_content=BreakingNews&utm_campaign=2020-2-7_6&cu_id=VLSnSJR5J0qeHvhrsUy7F%2FHNlqLy9KUDqVRR1Cl%2FuYk1pegTiz2HOg%3D%3D.

A second group, who left China on a U.S. flight, should arrive later on Friday after switching planes in Vancouver, Canada's foreign minister told reporters on Thursday. All evacuees will be quarantined on the base for two weeks, separated from each other in a building that resembles a small hotel, with families kept together.

One evacuee, Edward Wang, was promised a seat on the U.S. plane along with his mother, also a Canadian citizen. He is eager to be back in Canada and nervous about the lack of hospital beds in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak that has killed more than 600. "You imagine things like this happening in war zones," he said, speaking before the flights left. "It feels so surreal."

While most of the passengers are Canadian citizens because of rules set by the Chinese government, Canadian authorities said that some permanent residents would be allowed on board to accompany minors. A second Canadian flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Feb. 10, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Canada was hit hard by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus, and health authorities are working to contain the new virus. As of Thursday afternoon, five cases had been confirmed in Canada. The country has told citizens not to travel to Hubei province, and to avoid non-essential travel to the rest of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EC issues show cause notice to Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a Hind-Muslim video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing commu...

INTERVIEW-"We will be independent," Catalan regional leader says

Catalonias regional leader Quim Torra told Reuters on Friday that he wants to agree on a date for an independence referendum as part of talks with the Spanish government, arguing that the regions path towards secession is irreversible.Catal...

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

Several fashion retailers that manufacture clothing in coronavirus-hit China are in talks with Turkish firms about shifting production to Turkey, two-sector officials told Reuters, with one predicting new orders worth up to 2 billion.An out...

Ritu Beri, Tribes India and Suraj Kund authorities host fashion show

A fashion show entitled Naturally North-East The Naga Narrative curated by Mrs. Ritu Beri noted fashion designer and Chief designer of Tribes India and organised by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs held at Suraj Kund Mela today. Smt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020