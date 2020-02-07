Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia repatriates 26 children from Syrian refugee camp

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:55 IST
Russia repatriates 26 children from Syrian refugee camp
Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia has repatriated 26 Russian children from Syria and plans to take dozens more home in the future, a Kremlin official said Friday. Presidential children's rights ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova visited Syria to organize the effort and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad's wife, Asma, in Damascus.

Kuznetsova said Friday the children aged between 2 and 15 were taken from the al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria near the border with Iraq. A further nine children from the same camp will be flown to Russia shortly after the necessary formalities are completed, she added.

Kuznetsova said that her office is preparing the repatriation of 73 more Russian children from al-Hawl and another refugee camp and is searching for more. She estimated that up to 240 Russian children could be in Syria.

Most of the children are the offspring of Russian women who married Syrian men and have been living in Syria for some time. There are no plans to repatriate adult Russians who live in Syria.

The Kremlin official argued that the children are in jeopardy because of poor conditions in the refugee camps in war-ravaged Syria, describing the repatriation as a "matter of life or death." The effort follows the repatriation of 122 Russian children from Iraq in 2018-2019.

Most of those were family members of Islamic State group supporters jailed in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In order of...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airline sale

Malaysian business news website Focus Malaysia said on Friday that the countrys sovereign wealth fund has asked it to stop reporting confidential information about the sale of Malaysia Airlines and has threatened it with legal action.The fu...

Man gets death for murdering 1-yr-old nephew, his mother

A city court on Friday awarded capital punishment to a man and life sentence to his wife for murdering a toddler who was his nephew and the childs mother over a property dispute in 2008. Holding that the murder of a one-year-old child fall...

Jaish module busted, 3 held in J-K

A Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM module on Friday was busted and three of its associates involved in grenade throwing incident at Lal Chowk here were arrested, police said. The JeM associates were identified as Naveed Ul Lateef, Shakeel Ahmad Band an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020