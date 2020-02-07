Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's poor suffer as economy recovers from crisis - U.N. poverty expert

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:59 IST
Spain's poor suffer as economy recovers from crisis - U.N. poverty expert
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain is depriving its poor of basic rights, even as its businesses recover from the economic crisis, a U.N. poverty expert said on Friday.

The country is facing housing problems of "stunning proportions" that are hitting people already struggling without jobs and sufficient benefits, said the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston in a report. Spain's Ministry of Social Rights and the Secretary of State for Communication did not immediately respond to requests for a response. Its Ministry for Transport, Mobility, and Urban Planning directed calls to its housing department which did not answer.

His preliminary findings https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=25524&LangID=E from a two-week tour of Spain came out as Madrid's new Socialist-led leftist coalition government completed its first month in office. It has vowed to improve social spending and has raised the minimum wage by 5.5% - but Alston warned of "a deep mismatch between the needs and the policy responses being considered," especially on housing.

In 2008-2014, Spain suffered one of the longest and most painful economic crises in Europe, sending unemployment shooting up to 27% and prompting large public spending cuts. Its solid economic recovery since then has heavily favored corporations and the wealthy, but never restored social protections, Alston said.

"The post-recession recovery that has been so good for some has left many people behind, and that all too little has been done for most members of that large group," his report said. It denounced: "Deep widespread poverty and high unemployment, a housing crisis of stunning proportions, a completely inadequate social protection system that leaves large numbers of people in poverty by design.

"Despite the clear need, low-cost rental housing is almost nonexistent in Spain," he said citing data from the Housing Europe network of housing providers that show just 2.5% of Spain's occupied stock is social, compared with nearly 17% in France and 30% in the Netherlands. In Honrubia 9, a former council block in a humble Madrid neighborhood in which authorities sold to international investment fund Blackstone, residents said they were worried they would be evicted.

"When I asked for social housing, (Madrid council) told me there was a lot of demand and very little availability," said one tenant. Alston's assessments of developing and industrialized countries have angered several governments in the past, including in the United States and Britain. (https://reut.rs/2ujabsV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cab driver held for threatening, misbehaving with female

The driver of an app cab has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and threatening two female passengers in Kolkata, police said on Friday. The driver, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Wednesday from ...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein defense expert says memories can be distorted after the fact

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that peoples memories can become distorted after the fact. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a hu...

UPDATE 1-Demand for masks soars 100-fold, disrupting coronavirus fight - WHO

Demand for masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear has risen up to 100-fold and prices have soared due to the China coronavirus, producing a severe disruption in global supply, the World Health Organization WHO chief said on Friday. ...

WRAPUP 10-Death of doctor who flagged China coronavirus stirs outrage

A Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning of a SARS-like coronavirus before it was officially recognized died of the illness on Friday, triggering anger at the government. The death of Li Wenliang, 34, came as President Xi Jinping reassured ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020