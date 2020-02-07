Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading European oil, gas producer Norway rises carbon-cutting goal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:45 IST
Leading European oil, gas producer Norway rises carbon-cutting goal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway, western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, on Friday announced it was increasing its ambition to cut carbon emissions and would put an implementation plan before parliament later this year. Under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, brokered in 2015, nations have to submit revised plans to reduce emissions, known as nationally determined contributions, every five years.

Norway said on Friday it was one of the first countries to submit enhanced reduction plans to the United Nations and would increase its ambition to a cut of at least 50% from 1990 levels by 2030, up from a previous pledge of a 40% cut. "Norway's new and strengthened target is to reduce emissions by at least 50%, and towards 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels," the ministry of climate and environment said in a statement.

So far Norway's emissions are close to flat, according to the latest available data. In 2018 they were 1% higher versus 1990 levels. Oil and gas contribute more than a quarter of Norway's total emissions of 52 million tonnes of carbon. Non-EU member Norway said it wished to fulfill the enhanced target in collaboration with another non-EU nation Iceland and with the European Union, which has promised new laws in March to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050.

Current rules allow Norway to pay for emissions reductions elsewhere in the EU in order to prevent it from producing above agreed limits, but it is seeking to achieve most of its emission cuts at home. Already it has the world's highest rate of electric car use and has embarked on efforts to bury emissions.

Its state-controlled oil and gas firm Equinor pledged in January to cut greenhouse emissions from its domestic operations by 40% this decade and to near zero by 2050. The pressure is mounting on countries and companies that rely on fossil fuel as investors are increasingly unwilling to finance projects that ignore the need to slow global warming.

But climate campaigners are concerned that the momentum that brought about the Paris climate deal in 2015 has ebbed away as the steps now needed to prevent temperatures rising are likely to be expensive and disruptive. They say the next international climate conference in Glasgow in November will be a crucial test of whether the United Nations' global approach can work after talks in Madrid in December ended in compromise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Antarctic's temperature record of 18.3°C would be considered unusual: WMO

Fresh fears of accelerating damage to the planets ice sheets and sea-level rise have been fuelled by confirmation from the UNs weather agency that the Antarctic likely saw a new temperature record of more than 18C on Thursday. Speaking to j...

UPDATE 1-U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal -Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday a U.S. decision to impose Section 232 national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.I think...

Cab driver held for threatening, misbehaving with female

The driver of an app cab has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and threatening two female passengers in Kolkata, police said on Friday. The driver, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Wednesday from ...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein defense expert says memories can be distorted after the fact

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that peoples memories can become distorted after the fact. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020