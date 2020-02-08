Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil sees week of 'attacks' on indigenous rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rio De Janeiro
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 02:51 IST
Brazil sees week of 'attacks' on indigenous rights
Representative image Image Credit: www.imef.marines.mil

Brazil's indigenous people have endured a week of "attacks" as a former missionary was appointed to manage the country's uncontacted forest tribes and a push to open protected land for development moved ahead, indigenous campaigners said.

This week, Brazil's government-appointed Ricardo Lopes Dias, who worked for a decade as a missionary in an indigenous reservation in Amazonas state, to run the office of Brazil's indigenous affairs agency that manages the country's as-yet-uncontacted forest communities. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro also announced a bill that would allow commercial mining on protected indigenous lands, in a move that shocked indigenous leaders.

"The government is trying as much as possible to interfere with indigenous, social and environmental rights in Brazil, and doing it with maximum visibility," said Joenia Wapichana, Brazil's sole indigenous congresswoman. "Instead of working to improve education and health ... (Bolsonaro) spends his time attacking indigenous people," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.

Brazil's president has vowed to encourage economic development in the Amazon to lift indigenous groups from poverty and improve the lives of 30 million Brazilians who live there. But environmentalists fear his plans will speed up destruction of the world's largest rainforest, which is a crucial bulwark against global climate change and regulates rainfall in South America's agricultural regions.

Invasions of protected forest reserves by illegal loggers and miners have increased since Bolsonaro took office last year, leading to violent clashes. At least eight indigenous leaders were killed last year in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

UNCONTACTED TRIBES Bolsonaro also has pushed to "integrate" indigenous people into Brazilian society.

On Wednesday, Dias, who formerly worked with a Christian religious group committed to opening churches on indigenous land, was appointed to head the office responsible for uncontacted Indians, rights groups said. Dias' appointment suggests a hands-off approach to the remote groups - seen by some previous officials as the best way to shield them and protect their unique lifestyle - may be fast-changing.

The appointment was criticized by employees of FUNAI - the country's indigenous affairs agency - who released an open letter on Monday before Dias was formally assigned the post. The FUNAI workers' association noted that Dias was "devoid of any experience in indigenous politics" and the move represented "yet another act against indigenous rights".

FUNAI did not reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Heat All-Star Butler sidelined with shoulder ailment

Miami Heat All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler will miss Fridays contest against the Sacramento Kings due to a strained right shoulder and might not play again prior to the All-Star break. An MRI exam ruled out a serious injury, but Butler could...

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump was ousted from his White House job on Friday, his lawyer said. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was ...

Predators hunt for more road points against Oilers

It used to be that a trip through the Western Canadian provinces would send the NHLs Nashville Predators home battered and bruised. Not so, this week. The Predators, even with their struggles for consistency this season, are halfway through...

UPDATE 1-U.S. ends antitrust probe of four automakers over California emissions deal

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday told four automakers it had closed an antitrust investigation into a voluntary agreement the companies reached with California on emissions without taking any action, three automakers and a source told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020